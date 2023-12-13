Celtic vs Feyenoord live stream: how to watch Champions League clash on TV and online

The Hoops face the Eredivisie outfit at Parkhead on Matchday 6 in a dead-rubber to round off their Champions League group stage campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic will look to conclude another frustrating Champions League group stage campaign with their first victory in what is a dead-rubber against third-placed Feyenoord at Parkhead.

The Hoops, who remain without a win in the competition since 2017, have claimed just one point from Group E so far this season but Brendan Rodgers' side will be aiming to finish on a positive note in front of a home crowd. Neither team can change their final standing, with the Scottish champions propping up the section after already crashing out of Europe for the season and the Dutch outfit having secured a place in the Europa League knockout rounds.

Loading....

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feyenoord won the previous meeting 2-0 on Matchday One at De Kuip in Rotterdam, with Celtic left to rue two red cards shown to Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm.

With only pride left to play for, Celtic will be focused on trying to end a 15-match winless run by securing their first home victory at Europe's top table since October 2013.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v Feyenoord take place?

The game takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Wednesday, December 13th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7.30pm on TNT Sports 2 - 30 minutes before kick-off. Supporters will also be able to live stream the match via the Discovery+ app. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Celtic will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

French referee Benoît Bastien has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Wednesday’s match. The 40-year-old made his UCL debut in 2017 and has since taken charge of 13 group stage games. He previously officiated Rangers’ Europa League semi-final second leg against RB Leipzig in Germany back in April 2022 during their run to the final and was placed in charge of Celtic's Europa League qualifying win away to FK Sarajevo in October 2020.