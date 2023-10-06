Celtic v Kilmarnock injury news with 5 out and 1 doubt

Celtic look to bounce back from midweek Champions League defeat against a Kilmarnock side who last recorded a victory against the Glasgow giants in August.

The Hoops saw a group stage point snatched from their hands against Lazio on Wednesday night thanks to a 95th-minute winner from the Italians. It was a taste of their own medicine for Brendan Rodger's side, who netted a 97th-minute winner to beat Motherwell last weekend , and the Glasgow giants will be eager to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Eighth-placed Kilmarnock travel to Celtic Park looking for their first win in seven after picking up three draws and three defeats in their previous six across all competitions.

Derek McInnes and his men will be up for a giant-killing however, with their last win coming over Celtic in the Scottish League Cup meeting at the end of August. A second-half Marley Watkins goal was enough to claim that scalp at Rugby Park.

Celtic will go into this weekend's meeting boosted by the return of Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has recovered from a hamstring injury picked up in August. The centre-back made his return off the bench against Lazio midweek and could be in contention for a starting berth on Saturday.

Speaking before the Champions League game, Rodgers said: “Cam, we wouldn't take a risk unless he was fit. He has come through really, really well. He is further down the road than we thought. He has had a real good week of training and he's been doing lots of other work out on the field before that.

Cameron Carter-Vickers could be in contention for a starting role this weekend (Image: Getty Images)

“I said before that it (his return) might have been after the international break but he's made great progress, so we will just assess that to see if he can be in for the squad tomorrow and if he is, then obviously it would be great news for us."

The Hoops are still having to deal with a handful of longer-term injuries. Liel Abada, Marco Tilio, James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh are all set to miss out this weekend.