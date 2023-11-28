Celtic and Lazio injury latest as the two sides face off in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash in Rome.

Celtic must take inspiration from a memorable 2019 victory over Lazio in the Stadio Olimpico when Brendan Rodgers' side put their Champions League hopes on the line.

The Hoops are in last chance saloon territory and need a victory over the Italian outfit in Rome this evening to keep their faint hopes of securing a place in the Europa League knockout stage alive.

It's been another frustrating European campaign for the Scottish champions, which has provided moments of real encouragement but not enough points registered to show for it.

With just a solitary point to their name, Celtic are now fighting to extend the possibility of progression into Matchday Six when they take on Feyenoord at Parkhead.

However, they must beat a Lazio side who left is late to steal maximum points in Glasgow's East End in October, with Matias Vecino and substitute Pedro netting in stoppage time to cancel out Kyogo Furuhashi's first-half opener.

Rodgers have to make do without Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and the suspended Luis Palma for the trip to the Italian capital. Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of this evening's clash...

Celtic v Lazio injury news
Celtic train ahead of their Champions League match in Rome against Lazio.

2 . Luis Palma - Celtic OUT - The Honduran winger will serve a one-match suspension after picking up one yellow card too many in the competition. A big miss.

3 . Alessio Romagnoli - S.S. Lazio OUT - The Italian central defender will miss a second straight game with a calf problem.