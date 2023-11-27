Lazio vs Celtic live stream: how to watch Champions League clash on TV and online

The Hoops face up to a must-win tie against Serie A outfit in Rome on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Rock-bottom Celtic return to Champions League action on Tuesday night knowing they require a win over Italian side Lazio to keep their slim hopes of European football after Christmas alive.

Brendan Rodgers' side travel to Rome on the back of some decent performances on the continent this season. However, that has not transpired into results with the Hoops registering just one point to leave them propping up Group E.

With leaders Atletico Madrid on eight points, Lazio on seven and Feyenoord on six, the Scottish champions know anything other than three points will see them miss out on a Europa League place and drop out of European competition all together.

A tough test lies in await against the Serie A outfit, who stole a late 2-1 victory in Glasgow's East End in the return game in October thanks to substitute Pedro's 95th minute winner.

Lazio flattered to deceive at times during the contest, which will give Celtic hope of producing another memorable result in the Italian capital. Maurizio Sarri's men come into the match in poor form having lost three out of their last four games in all competitions.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Lazio v Celtic take place?

The game takes place at the 71,000-seater Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Tuesday, November 28th and kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 5.00pm on TNT Sports 1 - 45 minutes before kick-off. Supporters will also be able to live stream the match via Discovery+. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Celtic will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Tuesday’s match. The experienced 37-year-old previously took charge of the Hoops' group stage clash with RB Leipzig in the competition last season. He has also officiated derby matches between Besiktas and Fenerbahce and is used to handling a fiery atmosphere.

