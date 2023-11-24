Celtic and Motherwell injury latest as the two sides face off in Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash in Glasgow's East End.

Celtic will bid to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they resume the domestic campaign against Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday.

Following a 6-0 rout of Aberdeen on home soil two weeks ago, Brendan Rodgers side are on course to retain the league title having picked up 34 points from a possible 38 available. Victory over the Steelmen would move the champions 11 points clear of their nearest challengers Rangers at the summit, although the Ibrox side have two games in hand.

Motherwell will attempt pull off an upset as they try to avoid their winless run stretching to 10 matches, with manager Stuart Kettlewell under increasing pressure to halt their recent free-fall.

The international break allowed both managers time to freshen up their squads, but Celtic are still without a handful of players for this weekend's encounter. The uncertain future of centre-back Yuki Kobayashi and summer signing Marco Tilio have also been in the spotlight over the past ten days.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Saturday’s clash...

2 . Luis Palma - Celtic DOUBT - The Honduran winger should be available for selection providing he can shake off a minor injury picked up with Honduras on international duty. Will be monitored closely before kick-off.

3 . Lennon Miller - Motherwell OUT - Injured his knee in the 4-2 league defeat to Aberdeen and is expected to be out for three months. Currently on crutches but has penned a new deal with the club.