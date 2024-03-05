Brendan Rodgers Celtic VAR rant has consequences as 'serious concerns' raised after Tynecastle drama
Celtic have written to the SFA over their 'serious concerns' over VAR's work during their defeat to Hearts - as a ref group hit out at the Hoops.
Sunday's 2-0 loss at Tynecastle had boss Brendan Rodgers furious post-match. He was unsure VAR official John Beaton's decision to call referee Don Robertson over to the monitor for a second look at a high boot by Yang on Alex Cochrane, which was changed from yellow to red.
Tomoki Iwata being deemed to have handled the ball inside the Hearts box after a review also left the Irishman angry. Now Celtic are demanding answers from the SFA, and Rodgers could also be hit with SFA punishment. According to the Sun, 'Rodgers claimed the calls came down to the officials’ incompetence, which would appear to be a clear breach of the SFA’s judicial panel protocol.'
Celtic's statement reads: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that it will be appealing the red card issued to Hyunjun Yang during Sunday’s match against Hearts at Tynecastle.
"We have also written to the SFA to raise our serious concerns regarding the use of VAR and the decisions made within the match.
"As we have said before, for some time Celtic has sought to work with the footballing authorities with the aim of improving standards associated with refereeing and the use of VAR in Scotland, something which is clearly in the wider interests of everyone within the game."
Scottish Senior Football Referees' Association have issued a statement in response to Rodgers' blast. They claim deflection is happening too often.
It reads: “It has become too easy throughout the course of this season for managers and clubs to turn the focus – and resultant fan ire – on to match officials, often to deflect from team performance and results.
"We fully appreciate the importance of matches, especially now as we head into the defining period of the season for the destiny of the championship, European and top-six places, as well as relegation and play-off matters.
“Nonetheless, match officials should be able to carry out their duties without fear of them impacting their personal lives, their personal safety and the safety and security of their families.
"It is regrettable that criticism, which we generally accept is a part of the game for players and coaches as well as referees, has become much more frequent, disproportionate, and personalised towards our members.
"Everyone involved in Scottish football has a responsibility to behave professionally and respectfully and to understand the consequences of their actions.”