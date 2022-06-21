It has been a busy day of transfer activity behind the scenes at Parkhead...

Celtic have reached a ‘verbal’ agreement with Argentinian defender Alexandro Bernabei, according to reports.

GlasgowWorld revealed yesterday the Scottish champions were close to finalising a deal for the Lanus left-back, despite being sent off for a headbutt in what is likely to be his final game for the Primeira Liga outfit.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with the Hoops in recent weeks and it now appears Ange Postecoglou will land his main target for a transfer fee in the region of £3.75million.

Celtic are looking to deal for Lanus defender Alexandro Bernabei.

Celtic had an initial bid knocked back by his parent club last week but they have returned with an improved offer which has now been accepted.

According to Argentine football reporter Cesar Luis Merlo, a deal is close to completion with a verbal agreement struck between the player and the Parkhead side.

He tweeted: “There is a verbal agreement for Alexander Bernabei to go to Celtic in Scotland. Lanus is exchanging documentation for an operation that is carried out for 90% of the economic rights.”

It comes just hours after youngster Liam Scales was shipped out on a season-long loan to Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot since joining from Shamrock Rovers last summer and he will now spend the forthcoming campaign in the North East.

Liam Scales has joined Aberdeen on loan from Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Scales’ departure paves the way for Bernabei’s arrival and he will provide fresh competition for first-choice left-back Greg Taylor.

Celtic are also close to securing a loan deal for Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo.

Reports in Portugal claim an initial loan with an obligation to buy clause worth €2.5m with a further £1m in add-ons has been agreed.

Semedo, a product of Benfica’s well-renowned youth academy, has previously gained experience of British football in the Championship during loan spells at Reading and Nottingham Forest.

Portuguese media outlet Diario de Transferencias state a contract is already in place, which will see the 24-year-old sign a three-year deal if he impresses during his loan spell in Glasgow.

Postecoglou has been on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder following Nir Bitton’s decision to leave Parkhead and it looks like the Aussie has moved quickly to bring Semedo to Scotland.

Vinicius Souza remains on Celtic’s radar but the Brazilian is attracting strong interest from a number of top European clubs and he reportedly has ‘some reservations’ over a move to Scotland.