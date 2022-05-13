Both players will leave the club at the end of the season after almost 10 years of service

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have announced that midfield stalwarts Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton will leave the club at the end of the season after nearly 10 years of service.

Both players had hinted on social media in recent days that their time at Parkhead was coming to an end and that news has now been confirmed by the Hoops.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having a year left on their current deals, Rogic and Bitton will now head for pastures new as Celtic’s media team posted a special send-off tweet commemorating the two long-term servants.

Tom Rogic (right) and Nir Bitton are leaving Celtic this summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It read: “Invincibles, Double Treble Winners, Treble Treble Winners, Quadruple Treble Winners.

“#cinchPrem Champions #CelticFC can announce that Tom Rogic & Nir Bitton will be leaving the club after nearly 10 years in Paradise. Good luck Tom & Niro from everyone at #CelticFC!”

The duo have amassed a total of 34 trophies between them over nine years.

Australian internationalist Rogic has been a firm favourite among supporters since joining the club as a 20-year-old in the January transfer window of 2013 from Central Coast Mariners.

He would go on to make 271 appearances, scoring 46 goals while picking up six championship medals, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

Israeli internationalist Bitton was a summer arrival that same year from FC Ashdod and made his debut in the San Siro against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

He will bow out having featured in 269 games, netting 14 goals and picking up eight championship medals, four Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

Both players are expected to be given a special reception from supporters as they take to the Parkhead pitch for one last time in tomorrow’s final game of the season against Motherwell.

Celtic's Nir Bitton celebrates with Tom Rogic after his injury-time equaliser against Livingston. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Manager Ange Postecoglou told the club’s website: “While we are very sad to see both Tom and Nir leave the club, we totally respect their decisions in wanting to seek a different challenge in football, having both played their part in our success for the past decade.

“They have certainly made such a tremendous contribution to Celtic over such a long and successful period for the club and I understand that in their minds the time is right to move on.

“I am sure they will leave with the sincere best wishes of our supporters having given so much of themselves to Celtic.

“From a personal perspective, as well as being very talented players, both Tom and Nir are top guys who have supported me brilliantly this year, in my first season – and again played a big role in this season’s success.

It is fitting that they leave Celtic as champions. Of course we will miss them, but we wish both Tom and Nir, and their families, great success in everything they do.”

Bitton is expected to return to his homeland after attracting strong interest from Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa, while Rogic’s next destination remains unclear.

Celtic's Tom Rogic has been called up to the Australia squad. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rogic sent fans into a frenzy on Instagram last night after uploading 10 images showing some of the best moments during his Celtic career.

Confirming his departure, Rogic said:“I want to sincerely thank everyone at the club and all our supporters for everything that has been given to me while I have been at Celtic.

“It has been a phenomenal journey, with some magical moments - it has been an honour to be a part of this experience.

“It has been a privilege to play for the Celtic supporters, the best in football I have ever experienced and the great times I have been part of will stay with me forever.’

“While I am so sad to leave, I feel so proud to be part of a team that has delivered the title again for our fans. The club is in a great position and I know the manager will take the club on and deliver more and more success.

“Celtic will always be in my heart and part of my life and I wish the club and our fans nothing but success for the future.”

Bitton similarly posted a cyptic message of his own by posting a photo of himself and his two kids on the pitch at Celtic Park, accompanied by the caption “It’s been a hell of a journey.”

Nir Bitton has been a regular fixture for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 30-year-old added: “When I came to Celtic I never thought I would be part of such exciting times and it truly has been amazing to be part of such a great club.

“I have worked with some great managers and team-mates and I thank them all for those times and all we achieved together.”

“We have dominated the game here for so long and now this year as champions we have done it again, something us as players and supporters we should all be really proud of.

“After a season of real hard work, when many never gave us a chance, we are champions again – the whole squad, manager and our staff were determined to deliver this to our fans.

“I want to thank everyone at the club and our fans for the support I have received during my time at Celtic and I wish the club absolute success for the future.”

A statement on the club’s website read: “Sadly, the Celtic heroes will say their goodbyes to the massed ranks of the Hoops support at Saturday’s Trophy Day presentation.