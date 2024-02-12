Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jota's Al Ittihad contract has proven to be woeful for the Saudi Pro League club, as the Celtic hero's frustration continues.

The Hoops were reported to have landed in the region of £25m for the winger last summer. Jota joined on loan from Benfica under Ange Postecoglou before one permanent season in Hoops, winning five trophies while at Parkhead. He netted 28 goals with 26 assists in 83 games.

He opted for a big money move to the Middle-East but ever since he got there, he has been linked with moves away. West Ham were prominently linked in the January transfer window but it was too complicated a deal to get over the line.

Jota has not been registered on the local list for action in the Saudi Pro League, with the AFC Champions League the only way for him to play competitive game. According to Shooot's Ali Al-Anzi, Al Ittihad have some regrets after taking up then-boss Nuno Espirito Santo on his request to land the winger from Celtic, and it's left them with a dilemma on their hands.

He said: “The contract with Jota was surprising, especially since he was a star in the Scottish League with Celtic. He came with a very large sum at the request of the Portuguese coach, Nuno Santo.