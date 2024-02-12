Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic supporters were left slightly underwhelmed with the club’s activity at the end of the January window.

Heading into the New Year, it was well documented that manager Brendan Rodgers was in the market to enhance the team’s options in a number of positions. Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph had speculated that Rodgers would want as many as four players in the window, but in the end he signed just two.

German winger Nicolas Kuhn was signed on a permanent basis from Rapid Vienna and he was joined on deadline day by Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah who joined the club from Norwich on loan. The two signings have both managed to get off the mark for the Hoops in the early part of their careers at Parkhead, but neither player fills the position that many fans were crying out for…

The Celtic faithful have long regarded the left back position as the weak point of the team. Greg Taylor has been praised for his consistency over the past two seasons, but there is a growing feeling among supporters that there is not sufficient backup or quality competition in that area for the Scottish international.

This view looks to be shared by Celtic boss Rodgers, according to GiveMeSport transfer reporter Dean Jones.

Jones explains: "As you look at it right now, you would say that left-back will be the top target for the summer window. But you’re also wondering what situation Celtic will even be in by then.

“At the beginning of January, I thought this was going to be a strengthening job to make sure they can hold Rangers off in terms of a title challenge. But here we are at the start of February, and Rangers are firmly back in the title challenge.

“I think that there is plenty of time for the scope to change around transfers and also for Brendan Rodgers to totally win everybody over. There are certainly going to be some question marks about the results of recent times.”

Celtic were heavily linked with 13-time French international Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the winter window. The 31-year-old has struggled for first team football - making just one appearance in the league and was keen to get regular first team football. However, the 31-year-old’s wage demands proved to be a stumbling block for the Glasgow giants, who eventually opted against making a move.

The defender’s contract is due to expire in the summer and it will be interesting to see if Celtic return to the table for the experienced left back or whether they will move for an alternative option.

