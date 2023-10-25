The Hoops are searching to get off the mark in Group E after suffering back-to-back defeats to Feyenoord and Lazio.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic desperately need a positive result against Atletico Madrid in their latest Champions League group stage match at Parkhead this evening after losing both Group E games so far.

The Scottish champions will face “a different animal” in the East End of Glasgow tonight, according to former Hoops boss Neil Lennon who reckons a draw might be the best his old club can hope for against the La Liga outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon was in charge when Celtic lost home and away to the Spanish outfit in the Europa League back in 2011. He said: “Atletico won 3-0 at Celta Vigo at the weekend and are stacked with world-class players. They’re just a different team, they are dogged, fit and will do the dark arts very well. They are sprinkled with a bit of world-class quality in (Alvaro) Morata, (Antoine) Griezmann and (Rodrigo) De Paul.

“It’s a big ask to outplay Atletico Madrid - and Celtic won’t outrun them either, because this team is as fit as a fiddle. I’m loath to say I can’t see Celtic winning, but I’d take a point right now. They’re at home, so anything could happen.”

With a number of key battles all over the park, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the THREE most intruiging head-to-heads...

Cameron Carter Vickers vs Antoine Griezmann

Celtic centre-half Carter-Vickers recently returned from injury and has been as effective as ever. The American has been almost faultless for the Hoops since returning to action three weeks ago. He was unlucky to slip and lose possession just before Pedro’s last-gasp winner for Lazio at Parkhead on Matchday Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

France international Griezmann is Atletico’s current top scorer in the current La Liga campaign with eight goals in 12 games and the 32-year-old has formed a lethal strike partnership with Spain attacker Alvaro Morata. A World Cup winner last year, the 5ft 9in hitman relies on movement and intelligence, rather than physicality.

Matt O’Riley vs Koke

Midfield ace O’Riley - a bargain £1.5million buy from MK Dons - has been Celtic’s and the Scottish Premiership’s top performer so far this season after being deployed in a more attacking role by Brendan Rodgers. His goal against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday took his tally to six league goals for the season and the 22-year-old is seeminly on the verge of earning his full international cap for Denmark.

Vastly experienced Atletico captain Koke will be making his 591st appearance for Diego Simeone’s side since making his first-team debut for his only club more than 14 years ago. The holding midfielder has a terrific work-rate similar to Daizen Maeda and his energy will be vital for the visitors.

Kyogo Furuhashi vs Cesar Azpilicueta

Kyogo finally ended his wait for a Champions League goal against Lazio last time out and that will have convinced the Japanese forward that he can shine at this level. The striker’s scoring average of a goal every second match in season 2023/24 is marginally down on his ratio for his first two seasons at Parkhead, but he has netted four times in his last five starts for club and country to suggest that he may be getting back up to speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement