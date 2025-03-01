3 talking points as Celtic ran out resounding 5-2 winners over St Mirren on an action-packed night in Paisley

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are just three wins away from retaining the Scottish Premiership title after seeing off St Mirren in a seven-goal thriller at the SMiSA Stadium to extend their lead at the summit to 16 points.

With closest challengers Rangers losing 2-1 at home to Motherwell earlier in the day, Brendan Rodgers’ side knew that a victory in Paisley would move them another step closer to clinching four-in-a-row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were made to work extremely hard for maximum points against a Buddies side that refused to lie down and caused the Hoops several problems, particularly in the first-half with their high press.

Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for the visitors after 28 minutes before Declan John’s sublime free-kick has Saints back on level terms just five minutes later. Arne Engels’ spot-kick made it 2-1 after Ryan Alebiosu was penalised for a challenge on Daizen Maeda but Killian Phillips slammed home an equaliser three minutes into the second half.

Rodgers rung the changes with Yang Hyun-jun’s late brace and Maeda’s clinical finish - his 13th goals from his last 12 games - wrapped up the victory. The end scoreline was harsh on St Mirren, but Celtic continue to sprint towards the finish line in style.

I was in the press box to take in the match. Here are three things I spotted from the game:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints press poses Celtic problems

Right from the outset, St Mirren looked well up to the challenge of facing the runaway league leaders. Perhaps Stephen Robinson’ men fancied their chances of doing the double after defeating Rangers at Ibrox last weekend. They began this encounter with terrific energy and pressed Celtic high up the pitch from the first whistle. The Hoops had a couple of nervy defensive moments and were hemmed deep in their own half as they searched for a solution to cope with the hosts’ threat.

After falling behind somewhat against the run of play, Declan John’s stunning free-kick seemed to re-energise the home side. That came after Celtic lost centre-back Auston Trusty on 24 minutes to a nasty head knock that required treatment, the American trudging off bloodied and bruised following an aerial duel.

Substitutes change the game

The introduction of Yang Hyun-jun, Jota and Luke McCowan just beyond the hour mark swung the game in Celtic’s favour. All of a sudden, Rodgers’ side looked capable of scoring every time they broke upfield. The soon-to-be crowned champions had looked off the pace with their front three of Adam Idah, Nicolas Kuhn and Maeda failing to fire.

Panic not. Rodgers took once glance at the options on his bench and all three substitutes made an immediate impact with Yang stealing the show after contributing two late goals and an assist in a tremendous 30-minute cameo. McCowan struck the post with a fierce effort, while Jota produced a number of dangerous deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yang starting to flourish

There’s been plenty of speculation in recent weeks surrounding a potential recall to the South Korea national team for Yang Hyun-jun and on this evidence he’s surely nailed on. The winger had plenty of doubters during the first half of the season and has had to remain patient for chances to impress. But has really started to prove his worth since the turn of the year.

His contribution in Paisley was as good as you’ll see any substitute make in the Premiership this term. There’s talk of Maeda needing a rest. Well, Rodgers will have no concerns about throwing Yang into his starting line-up for next weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Hibs after taking the acclaim of the travelling support.