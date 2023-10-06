Register
Celtic return to Premiership action with the visit of Kilmarnock to Glasgow this weekend after a tough week in Europe.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

The fixtures come thick and fast for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers with the Hoops back in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday.

Kilmarnock are the visitors to Celtic Park this weekend as Killie look for a first league win since beating Rangers at the start of August. Derek McInnes' side sit eighth in the table and have just the one win to their names so far this season.

Despite recent form, Celtic will be wary of Kilmarnock's visit having lost to the side in the Scottish League Cup earlier this season.

Brendan Rodgers will be rallying his side to bounce back form midweek Champions League disappointment and this is how GlasgowWorld thinks the side may line up.

Joe Hart to return to league action having missed last weekend with a suspension.

1. GK — Joe Hart

Joe Hart to return to league action having missed last weekend with a suspension. Photo: Getty Images

First choice right-back but was one of many who racked up 90 minutes midweek.

2. RB - Alistair Johnston

First choice right-back but was one of many who racked up 90 minutes midweek. Photo: Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers could return Cameron Carter-Vickers to the starting XI as he recovers from an injury.

3. CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Brendan Rodgers could return Cameron Carter-Vickers to the starting XI as he recovers from an injury. Photo: Getty Images

Liam Scales was named in the Republic of Ireland squad this week.

4. CB - Liam Scales

Liam Scales was named in the Republic of Ireland squad this week. Photo: Getty Images

