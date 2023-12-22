The Hoops entertain a Livingston side in freefall at Parkhead this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There isn't much festive feeling in the air among the Celtic fanbase at present as Brendan Rodgers' side look to their their Scottish Premiership title bid back on course against rock-bottom Livingston on Saturday.

The Hoops slumped to back-to-back league defeats for the first time in a decade after losing to Kilmarnock and Hearts and Rodgers will know a victory is needed against the West Lothian strugglers at Parkhead to get their stuttering campaign kickstarted again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters have witnessed their commanding lead at the top of the table shrink to just two points with revitalised Rangers recovering well from a lacklustre start to the season under Philippe Clement.

Loading....

Ahead of the Old Firm derby on December 30, Rodgers will also want to see a dramatic improvement in performance level after his team dropped further points against St Johnstone and Motherwell earlier this term. They have been unable to break teams who often set up in a low defensive block down.

Livingston, meanwhile, are currently in freefall and are in danger of being cut further adrift at the bottom. The Lions have collected only one point from their last nine matches, with their latest defeat coming against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday. They did, however, manage to end their seven-match run without a goal.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v Livingston take place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, December 23rd and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

No, unfortunately the game will be not broadcast live after Sky Sports opted not to pick the match as one of their live TV selections. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm and repeated again at 11.50pm on the same night.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Matthew MacDermid will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Daniel McFarlane and Andy Milne, with Alastair Grieve confirmed as the fourth official. Alan Muir takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

What is the latest team news?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic remain without injured duo Reo Hatate and Liel Abada this weekend, while it remains to be seen if the likes of defensive pair Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke and winger Marco Tilio can force their way back into manager Brendan Rodgers' matchday squad.