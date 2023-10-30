The Hoops winger looks to be at a crossroads in his Celtic career after remerging from hibernation at Easter Road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“What is he coming on for?” one Celtic fan muttered as Mikey Johnston appeared from cold storage to replace the ineffective Luis Palma for the remaining 25 minutes at Easter Road on Saturday.

If you’d have asked Hoops supporters for their reaction to the Scottish champions ending a game in 2023 with no summer signings on the field and James Forrest and Johnston on both flanks, the vast majority would probably laugh at you in disbelief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnston was handed his first appearance in more than 18 months by Brendan Rodgers during the drab goalless draw in the capital on Saturday afternoon. The luckless winger has been written off all together by a large section of punters after a challenging couple of years.

Injuries have undoubtedly derailed his progress - just 31 starts since making his first-team debut back in May 2017 during Rodgers’ first stint in Glasgow’s East End. Yet, the skilful playmaker has still shown in flashes that he’s capable of producing some magical moments after recently making his senior international breakthrough with the Republic of Ireland.

Now 24, Johnston is no longer regarded as a youngster and many reckon the academy graduate will never be good enough to make the grade with his boyhood heroes. So does his sudden remergence indicate he still has a long-term future at the club under Rodgers?

‘Right up there with the best’ - Taylor

Team-mate Greg Taylor certainly believes in Johnston’s ability, judging by his comments post-match. “When it’s one v one in training, he’s right up there with the best. There is a top player there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having been around the first-team squad for six years and earned rave reviews from previous managers including Neil Lennon and Ange Postecoglou, there is a reason why Johnston remains a Celtic player. He is clearly a talented operator on his day. But those days have been few and far between in a green and white jersey.

It’s understandable why he is regarded as a “scapegoat” by some fans, but looking back at Saturday’s match objectively, Johnston arguably did more in 25 minutes or so than Luis Palma offered for the first hour, or even Daizen Maeda did on the other flank for that matter, in Leith.

Not afraid to take on his man, Johnston tried his utmost to inject some much-needed life into a laboured display. Not everything he attempted during his late cameo paid off but there was plenty of endeavour on show from a player desperately seeking another chance to prove his worth.

When things aren’t quite going to plan for Celtic on the pitch, as was the case in Edinburgh, and the inconsistent Johnston was the man Rodgers turned to for inspiration in a bid to fresh up his attack, you could hear the groans made by the travelling support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He may not be the right answer long-term, but with Rodgers back in the Celtic Park hot seat you wouldn’t be surprised if he is given more opportunities with a packed schedule to contend with over the coming weeks. The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss must see great potential in Johnston, despite the amount of flak he seems to cop from the stands.

After all, he was the man who handed Johnston his senior debut at the age of 18 and gave him a platform to showcase exactly why he was named in the Best XI at the 2018 Toulon Tournament with Scotland under-21s.

While Johnston isn’t everyone’s cup of tea due to his hit-and-miss nature, that doesn’t justify the torrent of abuse and stick he continues to receive on social media. Of course, criticism is fair enough. Yes, it would be fair to say his days at Celtic appear to be numbered due to a lack of consistency and fitness, but with Rodgers at the helm he won’t be going elswhere anytime soon. That’s something Celtic fans must respect.

Does the Northern Irishman believe he can work his magic and get the best of a player who was very highly rated during his first spell in charge. We are still waiting to see if he will ever truly establish himself as a first team player at the club. A season-long loan spell with Vitoria Guimares in Portugal last year seemed to have brought about a new lease of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Getting a regular run of games and minutes under his belt did his confidence the world of good before disaster struck during pre-season. A back injury sustained shortly before the summer tour of Japan looked to have spelled the end of his Hoops career. There was talk of a permanent exit.

So perhaps the biggest surprise of all at the weekend was his sighting after two-and-a-half years in hibernation away from the spotlight. His decision to change international allegiance from Scotland to Ireland has proved a shrewd one so far - scoring twice in six appearances.

Lack of strength in depth in attacking areas

It’s now up to Johnston to seize his big opportunity and make the most of his Parkhead lifeline. But the fact that Celtic are still turning to the likes of Johnston and veteran Forrest in such situations outlines the real lack of strength in depth in some areas of this squad.

So far this term it seems the transfer business completed in the last window delivered in terms of quantity but little in the way of game-changing quality. Rodgers’ decision to stick with the same team that started the 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid - barring Paulo Bernardo who stepped in to replace the injured Reo Hatate - at the weekend resulted in a lethargic performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement