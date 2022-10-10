The Scottish champions were beaten 3-1 by the German side at the Red Bull Arena last week and currently sit bottom of Group F.

Celtic will encounter Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the second time in less than a week at Parkhead on Tuesday night, with both teams playing catch up in their Champions League group stage campaign.

The German outfit secured a 3-1 win over Ange Postecoglou’s side at the Red Bull Arena to leave the Scottish champions sitting bottom of the Group F table on one point from their opening three games.

Three points is now essential for the Hoops if they are to leapfrog Leipzig and contend for a place in the last-16 of the competition, but another defeat could leave them staring at an early exit.

Celtic’s European flaws were exposed again in Saxony against Marco Rose’s side who had been struggling for form domestically this season.

A goalkeeper error from Joe Hart played a huge part in their latest setback, rendering Jota’s brief equaliser nothing more than a consolation.

Their Champions League record now stands as 17 defeats in their last 23 matches at this elite level with the step up in class proving difficult, albeit they have created plenty of opportunities in their first three games this term.

However, Celtic did manage to get back on track with a last-gasp 2-1 win over St Johnstone at the weekend, with saviour Giorgos Giakoumakis bundling home the match-winner deep into injury-time.

Leipzig have tasted defeat on both of their previous visits to Glasgow - by Celtic four years ago, and at Ibrox in last season’s Europa League semi-final.

They are currently on a three-match unbeaten run, with talisman Christopher Nkunku netting to rescue a point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against FSV Mainz.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs RB Leipzig

What: UEFA Champions League - Group F (Matchday 4)

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, October 11th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via CelticTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

How to sign up to BT Sport

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract).

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 21/10 | DRAW 14/5 | RB LEIPZIG 23/20

According to the bookmakers, RB Leipzig are narrow favourites once again to follow up their victory in Germany last week. Star striker Christopher Nkunku is 5/1 joint-favourite with Kyogo Furuhashi to score first in the match, with Timo Werner and Miguel Andre Silva priced at 11/2. Giorgos Giakoumakis the value bet at 6/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie. The experienced whistler took charge of the Hoops 4-2 Europa League third qualifying round victory away from home against Czech outfit FK Jablonec last August.

The 36-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Mustafa Eyisoy and Cevdet Komurcuoglu, with Arda Kardesler named as the fourth official. Italian Massimiliano Irrati is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs RB Leipzig?

Ange Postecoglou confirmed influential winger Jota faces a race against time to be passed fit to play on Tuesday after the Portuguese star missed training at Lennoxtown on Monday morning.

The 23-year-old was substituted at half-time against St Johnstone on Saturday, with Postecoglou stating the decision was down to “fatigue” as he dismissed any major concern.

However, it now appears Jota is carrying a “muscle injury” and is now rated a doubt to face the Bundesliga side. Postecoglou has refused to rule the playmaker out entirely with a final call to be made in the build-up to the game tomorrow.

Celtic forward Jota is very doubtful for the Champions League match at home to RB Leipzig.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Hoops boss said: “It just comes down to whether we think he can play or not. With all the players, they are important in different ways.

“With the short turnaround, it’s not unusual for someone not to be right the day before a game when we’ve got such a quick turnaround in games. It’s just down to whether he’s right or not. If he’s right, we’ll play him. If he’s not, then he’ll miss out.”

Celtic are already without skipper Callum McGregor until after the World Cup break with a knee injury, while centre-back Carl Starfelt remains on the sidelines.

Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to the starting XI at the weekend in the absence of Mortiz Jenz (illness), but David Turnbull and Aaron Mooy were spotted back in training after recovering from tonsillitis and a minor niggle respectively.

RB Leipzig arrive in Glasgow without first-choice goalkeeper Peter Gulasci who ruptured his ACL early on during the first meeting between the sides last week, meaning Janis Blaswich will keep his place between the sticks.