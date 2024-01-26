Celtic resume their charge towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title when they face Ross County at Parkhead on Saturday.

It is the second time in seven days Brendan Rodgers' side have faced Highland opposition on home soil after routing fifth-tier Buckie Thistle 5-0 to advance in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

The Hoops had to sit back and watch closest challengers Rangers close the gap to five points at the top of the table on Wednesday night, but that should fire the league leaders up even more as they look to maintain their advantage against the struggling Staggies.

Rodgers will be determined for his players to remain in the ascendancy regardless of Rangers' additional game in hand. Despite dropping seven points at home this season, Celtic will know they can't afford more slip-ups.

But the champions have been dealt a pre-match blow with regular left-back Greg Taylor suffering a calf strain against Buckie that will mean he misses several games. Rodgers confirmed: "Greg will be out for a few weeks. He felt a slight strain in his calf towards the end of the game, so sadly he's out, which is a shame because he's been excellent and very consistent over the course of the season so far."

Ahead of Saturday's clash, GlasgowWorld has rounded up all of the injury absences and latest team news including 12 ruled out and two rated doubts for Celtic and Ross County.

1 . OUT: Greg Taylor (Celtic) Rodgers first-choice left back is facing a three-week absence after picking up a calf injury in last weekend's Scottish Cup win over Buckie Thistle.

2 . OUT: Jack Baldwin (Ross County) The Staggies captain was suspended for the Scottish Cup loss to Partick Thistle but he was carrying an injury and remains unlikely to play any part.

3 . OUT: Oh Hyeon-gyu (Celtic) Continues to be on Asian Cup with South Korea. Came off the bench to help his country reach the last 16 of the tournament.