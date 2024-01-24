Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The television selections for the Scottish Cup fifth round have been announced with Rangers vs Ayr United and St Mirren vs Celtic both set to be broadcast live on Viaplay Sport.

The draw for the last 16 of the competition - made by three-time Scottish Cup winner Christian Dailly took place on Sunday and it has thrown up some intriguing ties, with four games to be showcased live next month.

Each team's exact dates and kick-off times have now been confirmed, with Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell all selected for TV coverage by broadcasters Viaplay and BBC Scotland.

The fifth round action will get underway at Cappielow Park on Friday,9 Feburary when Dougie Imrie's in-form Greenock Morton host Motherwell with a 7:30pm kick off live on BBC Scotland.

Rangers' home tie against Championship side Ayr United has been selected by Viaplay, with a 5:30pm kick off scheduled on Saturday, 10 February. The same channel will then broadcast holders Celtic's trip to Paisley to face St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday, 11 February at 2pm.

And the quarter-final weekend is rounded off on Sunday evening when Airdrieonians host Hearts at 5pm, live on BBC One Scotland.

The remaining matches will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 10 February.

Televised Scottish Cup fifth round ties:

Friday, 9 February 2024 (Kick-off 7.30pm) - Greenock Morton v Motherwell | Live on BBC Scotland

Saturday, 10 February 2024 (Kick-off 5:30pm) - Rangers v Ayr United | Live on Viaplay

Sunday, 11 February 2024 (Kick-off 2:00pm) - St Mirren v Celtic | Live on Viaplay

Sunday, 11 February 2024 (Kick-off 5:00pm) - Airdrieonians v Heart of Midlothian | Live on BBC One Scotland

Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hibernian

Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose