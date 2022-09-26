The speedy attacker has been in terrific form so far this season and has adapted well to the Scottish champions.

Celtic winger Liel Abada has played down speculation linking him with a possible move to the Premier League, insisting a Parkhead exit isn’t in his thoughts at present.

The Israeli international scooped the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award during his debut campaign with the Hoops last term after scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has carried his impressive form into this season, netting a hat-trick in the memorable 9-0 thrashing of Dundee United before finding the net twice in Celtic’s Glasgow derby demolition of Rangers last month.

Celtic's Liel Abada misses one of several first half chances the hosts had to take the lead against Real Madrid at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Abada, who is currently on international duty, was asked about the possibility of him earning a big money transfer to England after showcasing his talents in the Champions League group stage.

He is likely to have a host of potential admirers, but remains focused on testing himself against some of the best teams in UEFA’s premier club competition.

Speaking to Israeli media outlet Mako, Abada said: “Right now I’m concentrating on the national team, not on the Premier League.

“We’ll do our best (for the national side). There’s still a lot of work and the most important thing is to be humble, there are players and coaches who have been through a lot in their careers.

“I’m only trying to play a part in victory. There was a crazy atmosphere (at Parkhead against Real Madrid) and I played against great players.

Liel Abada has been excellent for Celtic since his move from Israel last summer.

“I believe in myself very much. This is the first time I’ve played in the Champions League and I’m learning the high tempo. I believe I’m capable of this.”

Abada opted to switch agents last week as he looks to strengthen his position in the transfer market, moving agencies to FSB.