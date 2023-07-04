The Hoops have been forced to scrap their planned visit to South Korea later this month.

Celtic have cancelled the South Korean leg of their upcoming pre-season trip of the Far East - with the club citing “numerous financial and logistical” issues with tour promoters behind their decision.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were due to face English Premier League outfit Wolves in a friendly match at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 26 but the West Midlands club pulled out of their trip due to similar reasons last week.

The Hoops still intend to travel to Japan as part of their preparations for the 2023/23 campaign with matches against J-League sides Yokohama F. Marinos and Gamba Osaka lined up but have announced their decision to pull out of the visit to South Korea.

A club statement read: “It is with deep regret that Celtic Football Club has been forced to withdraw from our match in South Korea. The Hoops were originally due to play English Premier League side, Wolves , later this month, but numerous financial and logistical operations were not met by the tour promoter, and after weeks of delays, the Club has taken the difficult decision to terminate the contract and pull out of the tour.

“The club and the players were excited about visiting South Korea and giving our fans the opportunity to see the team, but unfortunately, due to factors entirely outwith our control, we have been left with no other option than to withdraw from the match.

“Brendan Rodgers’ sde will head to Japan for two matches against Yokohama F. Marions (July 19) and Gamba Osaka (July 22) before returning to Lennoxtown to continue their pre-season preparations.”

As a result, Celtic will now have a NINE day gap without a warm-up fixture when they return, with James Forrest’s testimonial match against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao at Celtic Park taking place on Tuesday, August 1.