The Hoops have issued their response after Wolves’ friendly withdrawal threw the club’s Asian tour plans up in the air.

Celtic’s pre-season trip to South Korea has been thrown into chaos after learning that English Premier League side Wolves will NOT be able to fulfil their proposed friendly match next month.

The West Midlands club were due to face the Scottish champions at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 26 as part of their tour of the Far East - in a fixture that would have seen Hoops striker Oh Hyeon-gyu return to his homeland and face fellow countryman, Hwang Hee-Chan, who plays for Wolves.

But the Molineux outfit have pulled out of their trip, with a clash against Jose Mourinho’s Roma also scrapped, over a fallout with event organisers, claiming they had been victims of ‘weeks of delay’ from the promoters.

General view of the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Korea

It leaves Brendan Rodgers’ summer plans somewhat in the air as the club weigh up other options and decide whether to search for replacement opponents.

A Celtic spokesperson informed the Scottish Sun: “We are aware of the statement from Wolves this morning in respect of our planned match in Korea next month. We are liaising with match organisers and will update our supporters as soon as possible.”

A statement released by Wolves on Thursday morning read: “With great regret, Wolves can confirm that the club has been forced to withdraw from its pre-season fixtures and tour to South Korea next month. The withdrawal from the scheduled matches, which were set to take place at the end of July, comes after numerous financial and logistical obligations were not met by the tour’s promoter, Stadium X/USG.

“Wolves were due to play Europa League finalists AS Roma and Scottish champions Celtic, but after weeks of delays by the promotors and tickets not yet on sale for the matches, the difficult decision has been made to terminate the contract with the promoters and pull out of the tour.

“General manager for marketing and commercial growth Russell jones has expressed his huge disappointment that matters beyond the club’s control have caused Wolves’ first-ever visit to Korea to not go ahead. The trip was set to mark a significant milestone in the club’s history and provide an exciting opportunity for supporters in the UK, Korea and across the world, but with its cancellation, Jones understands that many fans will be left upset at not being able to see the Old Gold in Asia this summer.”

Jones added: “We have been in close dialogue with the tour promoters for the past two months as they sought new investment, following the loss of the original tour investor, but unfortunately, and despite numerous promises, they have not delivered.

“We’ve not taken this decision lightly and have explored every avenue thoroughly in an attempt to not let our fans down, including numerous conversations with other local promoters. Of course, this decision is a big blow to the club from a commercial perspective, but I am fully aware of the most important reason for pre-season, which is the preparation for another important Premier League campaign.”

