Rob McElhenney spoke about his Irish links while donning a 20-year-old Celtic shirt.

Wrexham co-owner and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney has been pictured in a classic Celtic shirt which will take fans back to the days of Juninho, John Hartson, Stiliyan Petrov, Paul Lambert, Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon among others.

McElhenney, who has helped inspire Wrexham to a record-breaking three consecutive promotions from the English National League to the Championship, appeared on the AwayDays YouTube channel.

McElhenney went through a wealth of different classic football shirts and picked out a green and white hooped Celtic shirt, featuring the Carling logo, which was donned by the team during the 2004/05 season.

While appearing on the AwayDays YouTube channel Rob McElhenney trys on a number of classic shirt. In it, he tries on classic designs from the likes of Barcelona before alighting on a 2004/05 Hoops strip with 'Lennon 19' on it. Which leds him to speak about his Irish links while donning a 20-year-old Celtic shirt.

It immediately sparked a conversation on the rivalry between Celtic and Rangers. He said:"Oh gosh! I might go with this, just because it's Celtic and it's got Irish links. It's just cool. Carling."

Afterwards, McElhenney also takes a shine to an old Palmero shirt, which leads to ex-Rangers star and Northern Ireland forward Kyle Lafferty being mentioned while he also goes on to discuss former Republic of Ireland international Roy Keane, who ultimately ended his career at Celtic in 2005/06 after a trophy-laden period with Manchester United. Discussing Keane, McElhenney jokes: "I don't know much about Roy Keane other than he is an asshole for the way he plays - in a good way."

Ultimately, he ends up liking the Celtic kit so much that he it. As he walks out of the changing room, host Ellis Platten says: "Yeah, I actually think that's better than the Barca, and that's more you."

The appearance earned him plenty of popularity with Celtic fans. One user posted on X: "He is officially one of the Bhoys." Another added: “What a guy! He loves the Hoops.” But another replied: "He couldn't have known less about them lol."

What happened during the 2004/05 season

The 2004/05 season marked the final campaign of Martin O’Neil’s incredible five season stint at Parkhead and the lowest in terms of points although the team still exceeded the 90 point mark.

Celtic entered the season as defending champions after winning the league by a resounding 17 points the previous year while also reaching the UEFA Cup quarter-final. However, the team no longer had Henrik Larsson leading the line and though Craig Bellamy offered a mid-season boost after his loan move from Newcastle, the Hoops ultimately missed out on the title by one point with a 2-1 defeat at Fir Park against Motherwell on the last day of the season coming as a clear turning point.

Martin O'Neill went on to lift the Scottish Cup the following week by beating Dundee United after a goal from Alan Thompson but he resigned shortly after that victory before taking the reins at Aston Villa a year later.