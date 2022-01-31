Montgomery has joined Premiership rivals Aberdeen, while McInroy has sealed a temporary switch to Championship side Ayr United

Celtic youngsters Adam Montgomery and Kerr McInroy have completed loan moves to Aberdeen and Ayr United respectively.

The Scotland Under-21 international was recently rewarded with a new deal at Parkhead until 2025 after impressing during the first half of the season under Ange Postecoglou.

However, with several players joining the Hoops, the left-sided player will continue his development in the North East.

Montgomery has made 18 appearances for Celtic this season, featuring in a Champions League Qualifier and starting four out of the six Europa League group stage matches.

Dons boss Stephen Glass believes the 19-year-old will make his squad more robust due to his versatility.

He said: “We’re pleased Adam has opted to join us at Pittodrie for the rest of the season.

“His arrival will provide some added flexibility to the squad as he can play in a number of positions.

“He is a player with great potential and someone who we feel will add value to the squad for the second half of the campaign.

“The Club has previously enjoyed success with the loan of Ryan Christie from Celtic and we’re confident this move will be as successful.”

Meanwhile, Kerr McInroy has become Ayr United’s fifth January arrival as new Somerset boss Lee Bullen re-shapes his squad.

The midfielder spent the first half of the campaign at League One side Airdrieonians but has now stepped a level to the Championship, where he will link up with fellow Hoops loanee Jonathan Afolabi.