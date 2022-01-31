The Dutch outfit are hopeful of taking the Ivory Coast international to the Netherlands on an initial loan deal

Fortuna Sittard have opened talks with Celtic to sign out-of-favour midfielder Ismaila Soro on an initial loan deal, according to reports.

The Hoops are willing to allow the 23-year-old to leave Parkhead either on loan or permanently before tonight’s deadline.

Soro had been linked with a move to MLS outfit New York Red Bulls earlier this month but negotiations have now began with the Eredivisie side.

Ismaila Soro is expected to leave Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Football Scotland has reported the Dutch club are prepared to pay just under half of Soro’s wages with a purchase option inserted in to any potential deal.

However, several clubs around Europe are currently monitoring Soro’s situation if discussions were to break down.

The Ivory Coast international is behind a number of players for a place in the starting line-up, with the recent arrivals of Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley and Yosuke Ideguchi all recently checking in at Parkhead.

Despite still having two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal after a £2million move from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda in 2020, Celtic will be determined to recoup as much cash as possible with any permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are reportedly close to finalising a loan deal for Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery.

The full-back had offers from Championship side Kilmarnock and several clubs south off the border but it no appears the Dons have nipped in to secure his signature for the rest of the season.

Adam Montgomery has been heavily linked with a move to Kilmarnock on loan.

Montgomery, who featured regularly both in Europe and domestically at the start the season under Ange Postecoglou, is highly-regarded by Hoops staff and was rewarded with a new bumper contract until 2025 last year.