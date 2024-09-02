Celtic's best kits: Vintage football shirts from over the years

Celtic ’s green and white hoops are one of the most recognisable shirts in the world and the Glasgow side have had some great shirts over the years. They adopted that colour scheme way back in 1889 and didn’t wear a badge until 1977.

The club have had a number of different brands supplying their kits such as Umbro, Nike, New Balance and now Adidas. Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Scottish Premiership title once again in the last campaign ahead of rivals Rangers and will be aiming to do the same again. Here is a look at some of Celtic’s best shirts...