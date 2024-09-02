Celtic's best kits: Vintage football shirts from over the years

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 21:00 BST

A look back at some of Celtic’s best kits from over the years

Celtic’s green and white hoops are one of the most recognisable shirts in the world and the Glasgow side have had some great shirts over the years. They adopted that colour scheme way back in 1889 and didn’t wear a badge until 1977.

The club have had a number of different brands supplying their kits such as Umbro, Nike, New Balance and now Adidas. Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Scottish Premiership title once again in the last campaign ahead of rivals Rangers and will be aiming to do the same again. Here is a look at some of Celtic’s best shirts...

Celtic’s team photograph taken before the UEFA Cup second round second leg against Bordeaux. The French side won the match 2-1 after extra time

1. 1999/01 home kit

Celtic’s team photograph taken before the UEFA Cup second round second leg against Bordeaux. The French side won the match 2-1 after extra time | Getty Images

Peter Grant issues instructions to his team mates

2. 1996/97 away kit

Peter Grant issues instructions to his team mates Photo: SNS Group

John Clark (centre) of Celtic passes the ball as Terry Venables (left) and Jimmy Greaves (right) of Tottenham Hotspur look on

3. 1960 home kit

John Clark (centre) of Celtic passes the ball as Terry Venables (left) and Jimmy Greaves (right) of Tottenham Hotspur look on | Getty Images

Alan Thompson celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match during the UEFA Cup Fourth Round second leg match between VFB Stuttgart in Germany

4. 2002/03 away kit

Alan Thompson celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match during the UEFA Cup Fourth Round second leg match between VFB Stuttgart in Germany | Getty Images

