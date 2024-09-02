Celtic fans | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers will have to make some changes

UEFA have announced a reduction on the maximum ticket price cost that clubs at home need to charge away supporters in an attempt to make the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League more affordable to fans. Therefore, Celtic and Rangers will need to make some changes.

Starting this season, the maximum cost for an away ticket will be €60 (£50.51) in the Champions League, €40 (£33.68) in the Europa League and €20 (£16.84) in the Conference League. This will then be reduced to €50 (£42.10), €35 (£29.47) and still €20 (£16.84) respectively from the 2025/26 campaign.

Celtic are in the Champions League term after they won the Scottish Premiership title. They are in a group with Club Brugge, Dynamo Zagreb and Young Boys.

Rangers are in the Europa League after they missed out on the Champions League after losing in their play-off to Dynamo Kyiv. They are in the same group as Malmo, FCSB and Olympiacos. The Gers reached the final of the same competition back in 2022 but were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has said: “Today’s decision marks another key step in reaffirming UEFA’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans. By introducing more fan-friendly policies, we continue our mission to keep football as an inclusive sport where supporters who travel across Europe to follow their teams are valued and recognised.”

Meanwhile, ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said: “Lowering the price cap of the ticket prices for visiting supporters in the new UEFA men’s club competitions is an important signal from all ECA’s member clubs in actively contributing to improving the overall match experience for fans. ECA’s collaboration with UEFA and the fans’ representatives through FSE is fundamental in ensuring travelling supporters can enjoy following their teams across Europe to the maximum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Evain, Executive Director of FSE, also added: “The revised price caps are further recognition of how integral away fans are to the atmosphere of European club fixtures. Today’s decision illustrates another positive achievement in FSE’s joint work with UEFA and clubs on improving conditions for fans traveling across Europe.”

These reduced ticket prices will make it easier for fans to afford to go to games in these tournaments which is a real positive. Both Celtic and Rangers will be hoping for success in their respective competitions.

They played each other in the league over the weekend and the Hoops won 3-0 at Celtic Park. The duo now head into the international break.

Celtic have maximum points from their first four fixtures as they eye another title. Meanwhile, Rangers have seven points on the board and are five points behind their rivals already.