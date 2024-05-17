Celtic’s chances of landing a current loan star on a permanent deal have taken a potential blow.

Celtic’s chances of landing Adam Idah on a permanent deal may have taken a blow due to developments down South. Idah has been on loan with the Hoops since January, making a big impact with eight goals in just 14 league games.

The Ireland international could well be a player Brendan Rodgers looks to snap up on a permanent basis. That’s something Norwich City boss David Wagner addressed in the not too distant past. "Every manager likes to have good players, and Adam is a very good player," Wagner told the Pink Un. "On him, the decision that we made in the winter window to send him out on loan paid off perfectly.

"I was really backing him when he knocked on my door because I thought this was exactly what he needed to go out of this building and this environment where he knows everybody and everybody knows him and to go for a new challenge.

"He has a talent, but sometimes you need this boost, which you only get when you leave a club and go into another environment. The only thing that has got better after Adam left here is the music in the dressing room, because he is no longer in charge of the music box. I really wish him all the best for the final at Celtic to finish at a high. Big credit to Brendan and Celtic for how they've used him. He's made a big impact and hopefully he can help them reach their target."