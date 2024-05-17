Celtic's chances of signing loan star on permanent deal take blow amid major twist
Celtic’s chances of landing Adam Idah on a permanent deal may have taken a blow due to developments down South. Idah has been on loan with the Hoops since January, making a big impact with eight goals in just 14 league games.
The Ireland international could well be a player Brendan Rodgers looks to snap up on a permanent basis. That’s something Norwich City boss David Wagner addressed in the not too distant past. "Every manager likes to have good players, and Adam is a very good player," Wagner told the Pink Un. "On him, the decision that we made in the winter window to send him out on loan paid off perfectly.
"I was really backing him when he knocked on my door because I thought this was exactly what he needed to go out of this building and this environment where he knows everybody and everybody knows him and to go for a new challenge.
"He has a talent, but sometimes you need this boost, which you only get when you leave a club and go into another environment. The only thing that has got better after Adam left here is the music in the dressing room, because he is no longer in charge of the music box. I really wish him all the best for the final at Celtic to finish at a high. Big credit to Brendan and Celtic for how they've used him. He's made a big impact and hopefully he can help them reach their target."
But in a fresh twist, it appears as though Wagner will be sacked on Friday following Norwich’s 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the second leg of their playoff semi-final on Thursday. That puts Celtic’s chances of signing Idah firmly in the air, with any new manager likely wanting to see the 23-year-old in pre-season before making any decision over his future. That’s something Celtic may well be working on this summer, but there is important business for Idah and the Hoops to finish before then, with the cup final just around the corner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.