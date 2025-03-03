The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers for the start of this new week.

While the Scottish Premiership takes a short break, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest Celtic and Rangers news following the fallout from the latest round of results.

Celtic enjoyed a 5-2 win over St Mirren but Rangers were dealt another frustrating blow as they lost out to Motherwell at home.

Celtic's European run deemed a 'big issue'

Following their run through the restructured Champions League group stage, Celtic have earned themselves a handsome pay day for their efforts. Football Insider reported in January that as a result of the Hoops reaching the play-offs, they have guaranteed a sum of £38 million.

Celtic finished inside the first 24 teams to secure their place in the knockout round play-offs. However, European giants Bayern Munich snubbed them of a chance to progress.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have still be rewarded generously for their progress but finance expert Stefan Borson has revealed it was likely a higher fee. He also suggested the prize money in question is generating an issue for the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

“I think it would have been a bit more than £38 million overall when you add all the different elements of the prize money, the TV money and the matchday. I think you’ll find it’s probably closer to £45 million,” Borson told FI.

“There are some costs associated with that. It’s not cheap to take your team to five away games and all that sort of stuff. These things do cost significant amounts of money.

“I did see a piece that just Arsenal’s warm winter break to Dubai apparently cost £1 million. It just gives you a feel of how much it costs to take a squad of 25 players and the coaching stuff and everybody else on a trip of that nature.

“It won’t be as much for an away game, but it’ll still be a few hundred thousand pounds of cost for the hotel and flights. But Celtic are generating significant money from Europe. It’s a big issue for the Scottish Premiership and for balance in that league.”

Lewis Ferguson says Rangers ‘rejection’ helped shape him

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson has opened up on his failed trial with Rangers, resulting in him not following a similar path to his father and uncle.

Father Derek came through the Rangers ranks and established himself as a key part of the team. Lewis’ uncle Barry also had a very similar start to his career, and he’s now in the role of interim manager with the Light Blues.

However, despite his journey veering down a totally different path, Lewis Ferguson has admitted his failed kickstart with Rangers has helped get him to where he is now. The midfielder is currently with Bologna, following his 2022 move from Aberdeen.

“I had a trial with Rangers, but they rejected me. I was a kid at the time, but I remember it as a huge disappointment, given my family’s connection to the club. However, that moment probably gave birth to the Lewis of today,” Ferguson told Gazetta dello Sport.

“Becoming a footballer was my dream, so from the very next day, I had to prove to everyone that they were wrong. I used that shock as motivational fuel to become even better.”