The Motherwell midfielder has reacted to how he and teammates downed Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Slattery says positive thoughts and a no fear attituded was key to Motherwell getting a 2-1 Premiership win away at Rangers on Saturday.

The midfielder made it a week to remember on a personal note at Fir Park, making his 100th appearance in a win over Dundee before setting up Tom Sparrow’s winner at Ibrox. Slattery put in an all-action shift that helped Michael Wimmer’s side into the top six ahead of their next match against St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to back wins put the feelings of a bad run of form behind them and the power of positive thinking has been big for Motherwell. Slattery said: "The turnaround has been massive. The manager's come in and he's just shifted everyone's mindset to positivity.

"That's the main focus that he's brought in from the start, that we need to turn this around and be positive. He's done that very well. You could see it on the pitch on Saturday that he was on the front foot and positive.

“He's had a massive impact as soon as he's walked through the door. We had a rough patch, we know that, but we've got a new manager now. Each game plan is going to be different, and it's our job to stick to it."

There was a mentality bedded in that Motherwell wouldn’t go to Ibrox as an opportunity for bonus points. A gameplan was constructed by Wimmer and carried out on the pitch by the Motherwell players, to Rangers’ detriment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slattery added: “It's massive. Ibrox is a very tough place to come, usually. So to come here and get three points is big. We don't come to Ibrox for free hit and we definitely didn't do that here.

"Coming here off the back of the win last Wednesday, we were full of confidence. The manager reassured us. He told us to go into it with positivity. Personally, just to be back playing football is nice, with the injury that I had. Being out on the park again is a nice feeling, but it makes it all that better when you get three points."