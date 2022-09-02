Celtic’s summer transfer window business sparks ‘tremendous’ messages

What have Celtic fans made of their transfer business this summer?

Both Celtic have had busy transfer windows this summer.

The market has now shut and they will head to January now with the current players they have at their disposal.

Celtic completed nine incoming deals, with three being the permanent additions of Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda after their impressive loan spells last season.

The Hoops boosted their defensive department by heading abroad to sign centre-back Moritz Jens and left-back Alexandro Bernabei from FC Lorient and Lanus respectively, whilst goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist came in from Dundee United to compete with Joe Hart for the number one spot.

Aaron Mooy was snapped up from Chinese side Shanghai Port and will now be joined in midfield by deadline day recruit Abildgaard from Rubin Kazan.

In terms of signings in attacking areas, Ange Postecoglou signed Sead Haksabanovic from Rubin Kazan to strengthen his forward options.

The likes of Christopher Jullien, Tom Rogic, Nir Bitton and Ewan Henderson left on permanent deals to clear space in the squad and Michael Johnson, Liam Scales and Albian Ajeti left on loan.

Here is what the Celtic fans have been saying about their business...

@Celtic_now - “What a transfer window Ange has had btw, it’s honestly the first time I can remember that Celtic have 2 full squads that could win the league. In Ange we DEFINITELY trust”

@JohnMcC28171320 - “What a window & a serious squad assembled by Ange in 3 windows. Serious quality & competition all over the team. Credit to the board for backing him!! Exciting times ahead.”

@SpeedBombIPTV - “This has been the best transfer window in our clubs history.”

@steviemenzies - “This is probably the best transfer window celtic have had in my lifetime. Can you think of any others?”

@CiscoBhoy - “Last season our squad looked a little lightweight and lacking in height. The summer window looks to have fixed those issues and we’re getting goals from setpieces for the first time in far too long.”

@luke_mcgraw88 - “Crazy to think we’re gonna win the UCL considering where we were a year ago.”