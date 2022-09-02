Everything you need to know ahead of the first Glasgow derby of the season at Parkhead...

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head for the first time this season on the back of unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

The Hoops currently sit two points ahead of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side at the top of the table, courtesy of five impressive wins from their opening five matches.

Rangers only minor blip came at Easter Road a fortnight ago when they were held to a 2-2 draw after having two players sent off, but they can replace the Parkhead club at the summit with a victory in Glasgow’s East End.

Celtic have been in ruthless attacking form so far this term, scoring a remarkable 25 goals, which included a club record 9-0 rout over Dundee United at Tannadice - their biggest-ever competitive away victory.

Ange Postecoglou’s men eased into the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup in midweek after the holders cruised to a 4-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall, with Callum McGregor, Giorgos GIakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest on the scoresheet.

The champions will now face their toughest challenge yet when their Glasgow rivals arrive at Parkhead for a lunchtime kick-off, but they will be confident of extending their unbeaten run in Old Firm meetings to four.

However, Celtic have won only two of their last 11 encounters against Rangers in all competitions and both teams will know a victory is imperative ahead of launching their respective Champions League group stage campaigns next week.

The Ibrox club followed up their emphatic 4-0 win over Ross County last weekend by knocking out lower league opposition in the shape of Queen of the South 3-1 at Ibrox in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday night.

Van Bronckhorst changed his entire starting XI for the match, handing a number of fringe players and youngsters some game time but the Dutchman will revert back to his strongest line-up on Saturday.

The Light Blues are on an eight-match unbeaten run at present and have scored at least two goals on seven of those occasions.

Even at this early stage in the season, Van Bronckhorst and his players will know they can’t afford to lose any further on Celtic and a win for the visitors could prove a huge psychological boost.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic Vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, September 3rd – kick-off 12.30pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.30am - one hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and Celtic TV, which can be purchased through the clubs’ official websites.

BBC Sportsound will provide live radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 17/20 | DRAW 11/4 | RANGERS 3/1

Celtic are favourites to win the opening derby fixture of the season on home soil. Kyogo Furuhashi is 7/2 favourite to score first with fellow countryman Daizen Maeda priced at 4/1. Giorgos Giakoumakis is available at 9/2, with Rangers striker Antonio Colak at 15/2.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Refereen Nick Walsh has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the cup tie. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence, with Steven MacLean named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Rangers?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who has been named Glen’s Premiership Manager of the Month for August, has no fresh injury worries and is set to recall a number of his first-team regulars who were rested on Wednesday night.

Joe Hart, Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Jota are all expected to return, while star striker Kyogo Furuhashi has scored six times in the opening five league games and will be hoping to continue his scoring spree.

Winger Sead Haksabanovic came off the bench in the Highlands to make his debut, while deadline day signing Oliver Abildgaard is likely to watch on from the stands.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a shortage of defensive options to call on, despite making wholesale changes in midweek.

Centre-backs John Souttar, Ben Davies and Filip Helander remain on the sidelines through injury, whils talisman Alfredo Morelos has missed the last two matches due to concerns over his fitness and attitude.

The Colombian striker returns from suspension but it remains to be seen whether he will be involved from off the bench at Parkhead, with in-form Antonio Colak set to lead the line.

Tom Lawrence has been ruled out until after the international break after the attacking midfielder suffered a knee strain during the 4-0 thrashing of Ross County.

The Welshman received treatement on the pitch by the club’s medical staff after the final whistle, but the problem is more serious than originally feared.