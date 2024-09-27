The star plays in England and the Champions League | AFP via Getty Images

A star at a Premier League side has been raving about the Celtic recruit

A Premier League player has been left raving over the star - and a pundit is buying into the hype around one of Celtic’s summer signings.

Arne Engels has come to Glasgow with a big price tag after an £11m deal was struck on transfer deadline day to bring him from Augsburg to Celtic. He has started life as Matt O’Riley’s replacement in blistering form, with two goals and two assists in as many games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has also been capped by Belgium since his move to the Premiership champions and €25m-rated Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has been left raving about him to John McGinn amid their battles in the Premier League and Champions League, according to brother Stephen. An ex-midfielder himself, he has been amazed by the technician in Hoops.

He wasn’t expecting the impact to be so sudden but now reckons they’ve made a big-money bargain a reality. McGinn told Go Radio: “I remember watching Matt O’Riley early into his Celtic career, and he almost looked too good to be true. Arne Engels comes into that category.

“Obviously, £11 million, you expect that Brendan Rodgers has done his homework and he’s going to be a good player, but I didn’t expect him to be this good this early.

“I think he only turned 21 a couple of weeks ago. I remember Youri Tielemans came back to Aston Villa from Belgium, and he was raving about him to John (McGinn). So it’s a brilliant bit of business from Celtic, and it might turn out to be a bargain at 11 million.”