Scott Brown and his assistant Steven Whittaker have signed new deals at Ayr United. | SNS Group

There was speculation over a return to the Premiership but the Celtic and Rangers heroes have made decisions.

A Celtic and Rangers hero pairing have ended speculation over their futures by penning new deals with their current club.

Scott Brown is currently the manager of Ayr United and had been fiercely linked with becoming the next boss of St Johnstone. The Premiership side are looking for a new manager after the sacking of Craig Levein with the former Hibs and Celtic midfielder one name reportedly targeted for talks.

Since retiring from the game, Brown has embarked upon a career in management, where Whittaker has been within his coaching stable. Having started out together at Hibs, the former Rangers right-back followed Brown to Ayr United earlier this year, where the Honest Men are now in the midst of a promotion push from the Championship.

It has been reported that Brown pulled out of the running for the St Johnstone gig after initial talks with the Perthshire side. He and Whittaker have now signed new deals to stay with Ayr until 2027, with a blunt club statement reading: “Ayr United can confirm that Scott Brown & Steven Whittaker have signed extended contracts at Somerset Park until 2027.”

Brown made a name for himself as a combative midfielder, coming through the Hibs ranks before going on to have a trophy-laden career at Celtic, finishing up at Aberdeen. Whittaker was emerging on the scene at Hibs around the same time as Brown, but he opted for Rangers as his next move.

He made himself a hero in Govan with eight major trophies including three league titles in five years. Whittaker returned to Hibs for a second spell after time at Norwich City and ended his playing career at Dunfermline Athletic. Both men were regularly capped for Scotland.