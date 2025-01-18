Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Japanese midfielder finds himself on the fringes at Anfield with the Scottish champions previously linked with a summer move

Liverpool icon and Champions League winner Didi Hamann has name dropped Celtic as a suitable transfer destination for Anfield fringe man Wataru Endo this month.

The Japanese midfielder, formerly of Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, has been linked with a potential move to the Hoops to join their growing Asian contingent.

Fulham are also chasing Endo’s signature with the Reds reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 31-year-old, who is valued at between £10-£12million.

Endo was previously linked with the Scottish champions in the summer around the same time Matt O’Riley was finalising his big-money switch to Brighton. And speculation has ramped up again that the player could be on manager Brendan Rodgers’ January radar.

Hamann reckons Endo still has plenty to offer Liverpool and would be keen for him to remain on Merseyside, but he would urge the player to choose Celtic over staying in the English Premier League if given the choice.

But Hamann told BestOffShoreSportsbooks.org: “I think Wataru Endo is a very smart player and he is at his best in a good team where you can rely on the players ahead of you.

“Celtic are of course more dominant than Fulham so I think they would be a better option for him. I can see a lot of teams being interested and I wish him all the best whatever happens.

“Having said that, the Liverpool squad is functioning and I would be keen for him to stay at the club. He is a great reader of the game and passer of the ball.”