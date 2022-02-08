The former Sky Sports pundit has been delighted with the Hoops rapid progress under Postecoglou

Former Celtic icon Charlie Nicholas insists Ange Postecoglou’s new-look side are a better team to watch than Brendan Rodgers consecutive treble-winning side.

The ex-Sky Sports pundit, whose criticism aimed at the Celtic board in recent years has been well documented, took a thinly veiled swipe at the Parkhead hierarchy for their “desperation” to appointment the Australian head coach after their failed summer pursuit of current Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

However, Nicholas has since backtracked on those comments following a brief encounter with Postecoglou in Glasgow last week.

Charlie Nicholas has been full of praise for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, above. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The former Hoops striker reckons Postecoglou is shrouding the excitement of the ‘Invincible’ era under Rodgers.

Since his arrival at Parkhead, the Greek-born manager has led an extensive squad overhaul, clinched League Cup final silverware and guided his re-vamped squad to the Premiership summit all within SEVEN months.

It is a remarkable transformation given where the club found themselves at the end of Neil Lennon’s second spell in charge and Nicholas is full of admiration for the job Postecoglou is doing.

Writing in his Daily Express column, he said: “What Ange Postecoglou is building at Celtic is even more exciting than the team Brendan Rodgers had.

“I know some people will argue with me because Rodgers won treble after treble and also had that Invincible season.

“There’s no denying Rodgers did take Celtic on, but he inherited a team that was used to winning and were already champions.

“His Celtic side was miles ahead of everybody else, including Rangers, but what is happening with Ange just now is more exciting.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates with the Celtic fans at Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I actually bumped into Ange in Glasgow’s west end last week when he was out with his wife and agent, and I was out for a coffee with Brian Dempsey.

“Ange gave me a genuine, warm hug which was much appreciated. I probably haven’t been welcomed by anyone of that stature at Celtic since the Tommy Burns days.

“We had a brief five-minute conversation during which I thanked him for the job he is doing ay my old club and what he is building.

“Everyone knows I have had issues with the Parkhead hierarchy for several years because of my personal opinions.

“They probably felt I wasn’t pro the Celtic board. I am not pro or a patronising member of the Celtic ownership club.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing for the return of European football.

“Ange is a strong individual and won’t bow down to any chief executive or owner. He is his own man and ha a clear vision of what he wants to do.

“When I asked him about the signing of Matt O’Riley, he simply pointed to his agent and said, ‘This is my agent and that is what I advised him to do’.