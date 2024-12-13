Celtic are one of the clubs said to have transfer interest in the Chelsea player.

A rumoured Celtic transfer target has been branded a January punt with his Chelsea future up in the air.

Carney Chukwuemeka signed for the Blues in 2022 in a deal from Aston Villa worth an estimated £20m. It’s been claimed that the Hoops and AC Milan are both keen on signing the star who has featured more than 30 times for Chelsea, with former scout Mick Brown now stating Premier League intrigue.

Formerly of Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham, Brown says that clubs in England are concerned by his inability to hold down regular football, with the Chelsea man now labelled a gamble. He told Football Insider: “There is definitely interest in January, yes.

“But I’m told there are doubts among Premier League sides about whether he could make a significant impact given his lack of experience at the top level. That’s the thing with a loan move, which this would likely be in January, clubs want immediate impact.

“These teams have been tracking his progress and will have an idea about his current level. He didn’t cement himself in Aston Villa’s team, and hasn’t done in Chelsea’s team, but the only way to build that experience is if teams trust him to step up.

“He may be better suited going to Europe where I’ve heard there is some interest. It all depends on whether these clubs are willing to take a gamble on him being good enough at the moment to play regular football at the top level. There’s no doubt he’s got a lot of potential, but he’s hardly played since leaving Villa.”