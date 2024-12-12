A weird Celtic rumour is off the ground ahead of January’s transfer window...

The transfer rumour mill is already spinning up ahead of January - but few weirder Celtic murmurs are likely to be cast than this.

Jonjoe Kenny spent a brief six-months at Parkhead during the Covid season in which the bid for 10 titles in a row fell to bits behind closed doors. The right-back was looking to build senior minutes away from Everton but endured a difficult spell, playing 16 times.

He’s now in Germany with Hertha Berlin but Bild have linked Celtic with a shock move for a star who previously flopped at the club. It’s claimed that with his contract expiring at the end of this season, Celtic and Bournemouth are two sides who are said to hold an interest in the 27-year-old.

Any sort of Hoops move for him would be a surprise, but what has Kenny previously said of time in Glasgow? He has previously admitted that the stint was a difficult one for him.

There were issues off the pitch to contend with as a rollercoaster-style loan played out He said to Everton TV in 2022: “Celtic was a difficult period for me, off the pitch, especially.

“But having close family and friends and my agent and good mentors around me, and choosing that path and having these people who can really help me progress, changed a lot of things for me mentally.

“I have had a lot of ups and downs but it is about staying at it and doing what I need and focusing on me.”