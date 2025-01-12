Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City and QPR are two clubs said to be keen on a transfer for the defender.

English Championship pair Hull City and QPR are two of the latest sides to be linked with Celtic left-back Greg Taylor.

The Scotland international is out of contract at the end of the season and much speculation has surrounded him. Brendan Rodgers is said to be looking at reinforcing his left-back department with a move for Arsenal star and ex-Hoops man Kieran Tierney.

It’s been claimed in the Daily Record that Trabzonspor in Turkey are amongst the clubs who want him, coming amid suggestions Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb are after Taylor. Closer to home, Hull City and QPR are named as two English clubs ‘keen’ on him.

Espanyol are also mentioned as an option in Spain. Boss Rodgers blasted a section of the Celtic support for a lack of respect towards the in-demand star by singing Tierney’s name towards the end of a 3-0 win vs St Mirren earlier this month. He said: “A total lack of respect. Of course it is. Greg Taylor, he’s been absolutely amazing at this club. How does he feel?

“He nearly breaks his nose, bleeding for the club, for the cause. I’m more worried about the players that are here. It’s not very respectful to sing for another player, no matter what Kieran’s history is. I don’t like that. I have a young player who’s given so much to this club over a number of years, consistently.

“His robustness, ability, what he’s done for the club. So, that needs to be respected. He might decide to go elsewhere. But at this moment in time, he’s here, he’s very much a Celtic player and we want to support that. Hopefully we can get to some agreement to let him stay.

“I hear the stuff around, oh, maybe Champions League. But I’ve had hundreds of Celtic players that haven’t been good enough in the Champions League. What I know is this is a man who gives everything for this club. Hopefully we can keep him here because we’re trying to build a strong squad.

“I put myself in his shoes playing left-back in the game and we are singing the name of someone else.”