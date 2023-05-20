Ange Postecoglou has already got one eye on his next tilt at Europe as the Hoops target improvement.

Chris Sutton has named the four players that Celtic can’t afford to sell this summer if Ange Postecoglou is determined to make significant progress in Europe.

The Hoops boss has laid the foundations at Parkhead after bagging four out of five available domestic trophies so far and he could add a fifth to his tally in next month’s Scottish Cup Final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden. While sweeping up every piece of silverware domestically, Postecoglou has naturally still to make his mark on the continent.

Celtic endured a disappointing Champions League campaign earlier this season, despite showing glimpses of promise in games against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk. They were unable to deliver a telling result, picking up just two points over the course of the group stage campaign.

Ange Postecoglou will lead Celtic into another Champions League group stage campaign next season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Next season’s tournament is likely to be just as challenging for Postecoglou’s side, with the odds seemingly stacked against the Scottish champions who are expected to face two opponents from the five richest leagues in Europe.

In order to remain competitive at the top table and build on the lessons learned from last year, former Celtic striker and club icon Sutton has identified four players who must be retained at all costs if they are to have a fighting chance of progressing in the Champions League.

Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column: “It’s incredible they haven’t lost a solitary match on home soil in almost two seasons and it’s hard to imagine St Mirren ending that run today, despite the result in Paisley earlier this term. But how does Postecoglou transfer that to the Champions League. It’s going to be to easy but it has to be the next step in his progression if he is to take Celtic where he wants to go.

“I’m a big admirer of how we plays, the fact he sticks to his principles, even if I was watching through the cracks in my fingers when Celtic were 5-0 down in the Bernabeu with just an hour gone and were still throwing bodies forward.

“Postecoglou won’t change his ways. But that doesn’t mean he can’t tweak them and I’ve a hunch he might well do just that next season. Plaudits are all very well, but he’s all about results and, if it has to be reined in a bit to get them, then that’s what’ll have to happen. He’s too smart not to see that. He needs to keep certain players.

“Buying and selling will come in the summer, but he has to keep Reo Hatate, Cameron Carter Vickers, Kyogo and Callum McGregor. The draw will play a part in how it goes. Champions League success is asking too much, but performing well, obtaining a scalp, then getting past Christmas and making a mark in the Europa League is not.

“Rangers proved that under Giovanni van Bronckhorst last season when doing the same as Martin’s team and getting to a final in Seville. Postecoglou has ruled Scotland. His task now is to make that mark abroad just as we did in 2003. And fighting well in your own backyard is key.

