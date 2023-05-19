Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren at Parkhead.

Scottish champions Celtic will be aiming to bounce back form their first league defeat in almost eight months when they entertain St Mirren at Parkhead on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently boast an impressive unbeaten home record in the Premiership so far this season, winning 17 of their 17 matches on home soil. In contrast, the Buddies have claimed just three top-flight wins on their travels to date but they did manage to beat the Hoops back in September.

A 3-0 defeat to fierce Old Firm rivals Rangers at Ibrox last weekend proved a rare blip in what has been another excellent campaign for the Parkhead club. They looked off-colour from the outset and found themselves two goals down inside the openng 34 minutes.

Nevetheless, Celtic have already retained the league title and remain 10 points clear of second-placed Rangers with three games left to play. Surpassing the 100-points total is surely the next short-term target for Postecoglou’s men after accumulating 95 from 35 games.

They have thrashed St Mirren 14-1 on aggregate in their previous three meetings and the Paisley outfit are looking to stop the rot following a run of three successive losses and one draw in their last four matches having blown a 2-0 lead against Hearts in their last outing.

That slump in form has dealt a serious blow to Saints slim chances of qualifying for Europe. They haven’t defeated Celtic twice in the same season since 1989/90.

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action...

What TV channel is Celtic vs St Mirren on? Date and kick off time

Celtic vs St Mirren takes place on Saturday, May 20 with a traditional 3.00pm kick-off (UK time).

Odds: Celtic 1/8 | Draw 15/2 | St Mirren 18/1 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

Here are the other Scottish Premiership fixtures taking place this weekend (Saturday, 3pm kick off unless stated:

Hearts vs Aberdeen (12.30pm)

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone

Livingston vs Dundee United

Motherwell vs Ross County

Hibernian vs Rangers (12.00pm - Sunday)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm and will be repeated again at 11.45pm on Saturday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee David Munro will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesmen Ross Macleod and David Doig, with Mike Roncone confirmed as the fourth official.Steven Kirkland takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

What’s the latest team news?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remained without injured quarter Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy, but winger James Forrest is back in full training and could be included in the matchday squad.

PFA Scotland Player of the Year Kyogo Furuhashi could be given a rare rest, with South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu pushing for a start. Liel Abada is also likely to be given more game time after a recent stint on the sidelines.

