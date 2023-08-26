Celtic and Rangers are now preparing for another weekend of Scottish Premiershipfootball.

Celtic are two from two this season, but injuries promise to make it more difficult for them heading into this week and next week’s Old Firm. Rangers have won one and lost on so far, while they also picked up a pretty impressive draw with PSV in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier. Attention now turns back to league football and the last game before next week’s derby.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Sutton warning

Chris Sutton has sent a transfer warning to Brendan Rodgers and Celtic.

“When you think back to the final whistle at Hampden a few months ago when the treble was wrapped up, Celtic looked in prime position to kick on and hammer home their dominance,” Sutton told the Daily Record. “It looked ominous for Michael Beale at Rangers and his rebuild.

“But now? Celtic are not just weaker – they are miles weaker. Rodgers might need to sign five players this week and all of them will have to be first-team ready. That’s an extraordinary situation to be in at this stage, when the season is already up and running. I get the injury problems are seriously damaging the team. Losing Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate would hamper any side.

“But that doesn’t hide the overall problem right now. Celtic just have not kicked on. Losing Jota was a blow, but he left in the first week in July. It’s now nearly September. You can’t do much about Aaron Mooy retiring, but he announced his decision a long time ago. Rodgers brought in Maik Nawrocki and then Gustaf Lagerbielke, but those two are both prospects. Carl Starfelt was an experienced campaigner. I still can’t get my head around the decision to sell Starfelt before the end of the window. Carter-Vickers was coming back after a long injury and could have been eased in.

“If everything was rosy on August 31 they could have then let him go. I’m not having the girlfriend excuse. He is a professional footballer who was under contract. He should only go on the club’s terms.”

Kamara exit incoming

Rangers are expecting to complete the sale of Glen Kamara next week.

According to the Daily Record, Kamara will leave Ibrox next week amid reports of a £5.5million bid from Leeds United. Though, those close to the Yorkshire club have claimed that it has gone quiet over recent days. One way or another, it seems Kamara will be offloaded having not played for the club so far this season.