Rangers are preparing for the long journey north to the Highlands to face Ross County in the early kick off on Saturday as the Scottish Premiership returns before Celtic entertain St Johnstone later in the day.

It is set to be a busy few days on and off the pitch for clubs across Scotland with European fixtures, domestic matches and the summer transfer window nearing an end. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Friday, August 25:

Ex-Rangers striker ‘on trial’ at Belgian club

Former Rangers striker Robbie Ure looks to be edging closer to finding a new club after appearing as a trialist for Belgian club Anderlecht earlier this week.

The 19-year-old academy product turned down the offer of a new contract at Ibrox after starring for the club’s B-team in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League over the last two seasons.

He appeared to be on the verge of joining Dutch side AZ Alkmaar last month after impressing on a week-long trial but his proposed move to the Eredivisie collapsed due to red tape over FA contracts, with KNVB rules stating that non-EU youngsters aged 18 or 19 are only able to receive a work permit if they earn more than £3,250 per week.

AZ weren’t prepared to offer the Scotland youth international a pay packet as lucrative as that and he returned to Scotland. Now, according to reports in Belgium, Ure has been offered the chance to impress at Anderlecht. Local journalist Guillaume Raedts watched a bounce game against second division side Patro Eisden on Monday where he noted Ure was a second half substitute and wore the number 71 jersey in a “test” appearance.

It is thought the frontman - who left his boyhood club to seek more regular game time at first-team level - would link up initially with Anderlecht’s under-23 set-up. Rangers will be entitled to training comepnsation when he does sign for a new team.

Celtic ‘reject’ Serie A transfer bid for midfielder

Per a report from the Scottish Sun, Celtic have turned down a bid from Serie A outfit Bologna for midfielder Matt O’Riley. The Hoops star is under contract at Parkhead until 2026 and is in no rush to leave Glasgow’s East End.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Italian club from putting an offer on the table. The bid was quickly dismissed by Celtic officials and Bolgona - managed by ex-Barcelona ace Thiago Motta - are now weighing up whether to return with a higher offer having landed top Scottish talent including Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey in recent years.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of plenty of transfer interest this summer and Bologna are aware they’re not the only team chasing his signature, with the Scottish giants bracing themselves for the possibility of more offers in the final days of the transfer window.