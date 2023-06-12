The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news with the summer officially open after the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

We’re still only in early June but it has been an eventful summer for Celtic and Rangers with the Hoops currently looking for a new head coach and Michael Beale’s side having already completed multiple transfer deals.

The summer window officially opened in Scotland at the weekend and the Gers have had a head start on their recruitment after Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur. Former Manchester United keeper Jack Butland became the third signing the Ibrox club have made in the past few weeks and plenty more are expected.

Atalanta striker Sam Lammers is another name who has been linked with a move to Rangers and one report has provided a promising update on his situation. Elsewhere, Celtic look set to miss out on the signing of a promising teenager with reports claiming that West Ham have won the race for his signature. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Monday, June 12:

Club boss ‘ready to sell’ £3m Rangers target

According to a report from The Sun, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is set to sanction Sam Lammers’ £3 million transfer to Rangers this summer. The 65-year old has signed a new contract with the Serie A club and apparently does not see the Dutch forward as part of his plans.

Lammers spent the past two seasons out on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria after signing for Atlanta for £8 million in 2020 from PSV. It now looks like they are prepared to take a £5 million hit on that fee and the 26-year old could be headed to Ibrox if a deal is agreed.

Celtic linked teenager ‘set to complete’ West Ham move

Cliftonville teenage star Sean Moore is set to complete his transfer to Europa Conference League winners West Ham United in the coming days, according to the Belfast Telegraph. The 17-year old winger had previously been linked with Celtic but it looks like the Hammers have won the race for his signature.

