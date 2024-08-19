A women died inside Celtic Park prior to the match against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Celtic defender Carl Starfelt has been the subject of a lot of speculation this summer amid reports over his future. The Sweden international left Parkhead last August to sign for La Liga side Celta Vigo after two years with the club.

Despite being under contract in Spain until 2027, Starfelt could be moving on before the transfer window comes to a close. Fabrizio Romano reported last month that the centre-back could be set to leave, with ‘several clubs’ registering their interest in his services.

A new update from Relevo claims that Celta Vigo have been trying to reduce the number of players on their payroll this summer. Ten senior players have left the club either permanently or on loan but there are others who the Sky Blues could still offload before the window shuts until the new year.

A number of players have been mentioned, including Kevin Vázquez and Gonçalo Paciência, who are reportedly next to leave via contract termination. Starfelt was put up for sale at the start of the summer window and while nothing concrete has emerged just yet, Celta ‘are listening’ to offers for him. However, it seems like it might take a strong bid to convince them to part ways with the 29-year-old.

The report claims that interest from ‘several teams’ have been shown but none materialised as there were no proposals that ‘satisfied’ Celta.

The La Liga side signed Starfelt after two years with Celtic, during which time he made 87 appearances. He was one of Ange Postecoglou’s first signings at Parkhead — the now Tottenham Hotspur boss arrived at Celtic just a month before Starfelt. The defender joined the club from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan, following the departure of Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford for £13.5 million.

Apart from some injury setbacks, Starfelt was a crucial part of Postecoglou’s time at Parkhead. He missed just seven games across all competitions in his debut season and just before he left for Celta Vigo, the defender played a key role in the Hoops’ treble-winning season.