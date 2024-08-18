Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | Getty Images

Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours from this weekend

Celtic are hoping to win the title once again this season.

The Hoops are also eyeing some success in Europe under Brendan Rodgers alongside trophies on the home front. As for Rangers, they want to pip their rivals to top spot and will also be keen for silverware in the domestic cups. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Celtic eye target

According to Fussball Transfers, Celtic are showing ‘interest’ in signing Lausanne-Sport winger Alvyn Sanches. The 21-year-old, who is a Switzerland youth international, could be seen by the Hoops as someone to bolster their attacking department.

The France-born man started his career at Lausanne Benfica before joining his current club in 2012. He has since risen up through their academy ranks and was a regular at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

Sanches has made 88 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 14 goals and seven assists. His contract expires in June 2026 so Lausanne-Sport are under no pressure to cash in on him in this window and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature.

Celtic chances of signing him are rated as ‘not bad’ with a transfer fee at around £4.2m required if they do want to make him part of their squad.

Rangers striker target set to secure move

Rangers-linked Albion Rrahmani is set to join Sparta Prague from Rapid Bucharest. The Ibrox club will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements between now and the end of the window if they are still keen to bolster this area of the park.

Rrahmani was reportedly targeted as someone to boost Philippe Clement’s options at the top end of the pitch. However, he appears to have now decided to move to the Czech Republic for a new chapter in his career.

The Kosovo international joined Rapid last year and has since been their key man up top. He fired 18 league goals in 28 matches. Rangers have until the deadline later this month to bring in more players to strengthen their squad.