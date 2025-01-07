Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since leaving Celtic for English Premier League leaders Liverpool in March 2022, Ben Doak has elevated his game to a new level and is still a man in demand.

Now a fully-fledged Scotland international and getting first-team experience at Anfield under his belt, the 19-year-old winger remains a highly-sought after prospect in English football as he continues to impress on a season-long loan at EFL Championship side Middlesbrough this term.

The teenager has played 21 times for Boro this term, notching two goals and six assists and Football Insider report that Liverpool will ‘reluctantly accept’ an improved offer of around £25-30million for the player this month amid particularly strong interest from two other top-flight clubs.

Celtic losing Ben Doak to Liverpool when the winger had only made two first-year appearances is one of the reasons clubs in smaller nations can struggle to fill their ranks with homegrown talent to meet UEFA criteria. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have both been tracking Doak’s progress closely and have seen previous bids of around £15 million turned down by the Reds.

It’s understood Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman has watched him in action on several occasions with Sky Sports claiming the Eagles are preparing a third approach in January after boss Oliver Glasner identified Doak as a top signing target and potential future star.

However, the Selhurst Park club are facing the prospect of having to DOUBLE their original offer if they are serious about landing Doak this winter. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon stated on his patreon page that Palace are ready to make a new bid worth £20m in total and will throw in added incentives to take them closer to Liverpool’s valuation.

It’s also thought thatstrugglers Ipswich Town are “discussing internally” whether to return with an improved offer of their own for Doak, who made his senior national team debut back in September and has played in every international since, including as a starter against Croatia in October.

A product of Celtic’s youth academy, the former Hoops youngster made just two first-team appearances during his time in Glasgow.

Palace currently sit 15th in the Premier League table after 20 games, while Ipswich are three places lower in 18th after picking up four points from their last two league fixtures.