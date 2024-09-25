Former Celtic ace Aidan Borland made a strong impression on his Aston Villa debut | Getty Images

Former Celtic wonderkid Aidan Borland made a huge impression for Aston Villa as he came off the bench to help his side to a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup.

The 17-year-old was introduced from the bench when he replaced Belgian international Amadou Onana in the 62nd minute, and showcased his talents in the final 28 minutes of the match as the Villans were finally able to break down the Buckinghamshire side’s stubborn defence.

The game marked the Glasgow-born midfielder’s first competitive appearance since leaving Celtic for a reported fee of £300,000 back in August 2023. The Scotland Under-19 international was one of a number of highly-rated academy prospects to leave Parkhead before making a first team breakthrough and followed in the footsteps of Ben Doak, Liam Morrison and Josh Adam, who were all captured by English sides.

Borland is tipped to become a future Scotland international and has recently captained the young Villa team in the UEFA Youth League. The Scotsman understands that due to instalments the West Midlands side could end up paying as much as £1m to Celtic for his signature if he continues his upwards trajectory, due to performance related add-ons.

The Scottish starlet played less than 30 minutes of the match during Aston Villa’s victory but was still able to make a huge impression on a number of supporters on X.

One fan said he ‘reminded him of Luka Modric’ while another as ‘tidy’ and ‘very impressive’ whilst describing youth football as a ‘walk in the park’ for the teenage sensation.

Ex-Rangers star opens up about early season frustration

Former Rangers winger Glen Middleton registered four goals and 11 assists last term to help spearhead Dundee United to the Scottish Championship title.

However, following a career best season, the 24-year-old has had a difficult start to life back in the Premiership and is still waiting for his first minute of top-flight action this season.

Dundee United have started the season well and currently find themselves in fourth position, but Middleton admits that there is a mounting sense of frustration that he can’t get onto the pitch.

However, the 24-year-old is adamant that every day is a fresh chance to prove himself and claims he is focused on doubling his efforts in training rather than complaining about his current situation.

“Every day is a chance to get myself back in the team,” Middleton told Courier Sport. “You are only going to kill yourself if you don’t do things properly.

“Everyone wants to play and there is good competition at the minute. So, it’s about taking your chance when it comes.

“I hope those opportunities come. You can only do the right things day-in, day-out to get yourself in the best shape and the best position for when you do get that chance.Then it’s over to me.”

Dundee United take on an out-of-form Kilmarnock side at Rugby Park in their next Premiership encounter.