The Japanese winger has agreed a four-year contract extension to remain at Parkhead, hot on the heels of the news that Kyogo has inked a new deal.

Celtic have announced Japanese winger Daizen Maeda has become the latest player to pen a long-term contract extension - keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 25-year-old, who joins fellow countryman Kyogo Furuhashi in committing his future to the Scottish champions, was already signed up until 2026 but an extra 12 months has been added to his deal with a view to retaining the player’s services amid strong interest from teams south of the border.

New Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has prioritised offering current first-team stars extended deals and admits he was keen to tie workhorse Maeda down on fresh terms after he emerged as a summer target for recently relegated English Premier League side Southampton.

The Japan international told the club’s official website: “It is a very happy moment for me and my family. Since we moved from Japan, everyone at the club and, of course, the supporters have been amazing and we are enjoying our life in Scotland. Celtic is a special club so I’m very pleased to extend my stay here. When I signed I said that my ultimate goal was to win the league and we have done so, twice.

“Becoming a Treble winner last season has been one of the highlights of my career but we must now prepare for next season. Our aim will remain the same, to work hard together with the manager to bring success to the club and our supporters. We have three trophies to defend, and we also have Champions League football, so I am excited to get started.”