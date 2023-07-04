The Hoops talisman has signed a new deal with the Scottish champions to end Tottenham Hotspur transfer links.

Goal machine Kyogo Furuhashi has committed his future to Celtic by signing a new long-term contract through to the summer of 2027.

The Japanese talisman joined the Hoops from J-Legaue side Vissel Kobe two years ago and has contributed an impressive 54 goals in 83 games for the Parkhead club. He played a leading role in helping Ange Postecoglou’s side complete a world-record eighth domestic Treble last season and was crowned PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

Furuhashi had been linked with a summer transfer to Tottenham Hotspur following Postecoglou’s move to North London, but the fans’ favourite has ended speculation surrounding his future by agreeing a bumper four-year deal.

Kyogo told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to extend my stay for four years at this incredible club. It is an honour to represent Celtic Football Club and our amazing supporters. Last season was unbelievable. From the start of the campaign, our aim was to do as well as we could in every competition we played in. We worked very hard every day, on and off the pitch, to win silverware and put smiles on our fans’ faces.

“To win my first Treble, and help secure a world record breaking eighth Treble for the club was a very proud moment for me and I cherish the memories of celebrating this with our fans. They have been so supportive of me since I joined Celtic so I will work hard to repay them.

“Next season our objective is the same - to bring success to our Ccub. I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League. My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my team-mates win matches.

“I am looking forward to getting started and working with Brendan. He is a top-level manager, he knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here. I and my team mates are looking forward to working with him.”

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers added: “It is brilliant news for the club. Kyogo is an important player for us so I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

“Kyogo has thrived since he arrived in Scottish football and has shown his outstanding qualities. In two seasons, he has secured five domestic honours, scored over 50 club goals and become a Treble winner. This takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice both on and off the pitch.