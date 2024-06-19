Moyes was once a Celtic player | Getty Images

Moyes was on the books of Celtic as a player when Arsenal came calling.

David Moyes has opened up on the time he was offered to leave Celtic for Arsenal.

Today’s generation may know Moyes the manager most recently of West Ham plus previously of Everton, Man Utd and more, but Moyes started out in football as a centre-back. He was at Celtic between 1980 and 1983 before leaving for Cambridge United.

Stints at Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town, Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Accies and Preston played out before retirement. But back in his Hoops days, he had the chance to make a move to Arsenal, which was turned down.

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast hosted by England icon Gary Lineker: “When I was playing for Celtic, I was leaving and I thought I was going to Arsenal. I was leaving Celtic to join Arsenal. Terry Neill had phoned me up who was the manager at the time. Charlie Nicholas had just gone and me and him were big friends from Celtic.

“I thought it was going and the next call came back and said we’d like to bring you on loan. I said no way am I coming there, I play for Celtic. At that time we’d have challenged any of the teams in England and that wouldn’t happen just now. I said no. The ridiculous part to the story is I signed for Cambridge United a bit later on.”

When asked by Lineker if he regretted saying no to that, Moyes responded: “I don’t know. I wanted to play regular. I wasn’t playing all the time at Celtic and I wanted to play.